Police in Indiana Arrest Battle Creek Bank Robbery Suspect

The man believed to have robbed a PNC Bank in Battle Creek on Tuesday morning is behind bars in Indiana. Police in Hammond, Indian arrested the 41-year-old man, who is not from Michigan, and plan to transfer him to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Jail in Indiana. The Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a warrant to extradite him back to Battle Creek to face charges.

The man is suspected of robbing the PNC Bank on Capital Avenue SW shortly after 10:30am on Tuesday August 24th.

With the help of surveillance video in the area of the bank, police determined the man fled the scene in a U-Haul rental truck after the robbery, and headed west on I-94. Through the truck rental information, police identified the suspect, and determined he was at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.

PNC Bank Battle Creek-Google Street View

The Hammond PD Gang Unit and FBI Gang Response Investigative Team Task Force arrested him Wednesday inside the casino.

Police recovered the gun they believe the man used in the robbery, as well as some of the cash taken. Police confirmed $7,560 was taken from the bank.

Police responded to the robbery at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, after a man came into the bank acting like he wanted to open an account. After some time, he showed a handgun, and took cash from several bank tellers. Bank employees were able to point police in the direction of the Red Lobster restaurant to the south, and officers were then able to find surveillance video at a nearby business that allowed them to quickly crack the case.

Hammond, Indiana is about 130 miles Southwest of Battle Creek, just west of Gary, Indiana.