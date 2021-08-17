Plus Size Pole Dancing Instructor in Coldwater Viewed by Millions

Angel has found her TikTok niche' with pole dancing videos with a little help from her friends and pet snake Carl.

Angel Heffner aka @angel.heffner on TikTok, a plus-size pole dancing instructor, and makeup artist, is killin' the TikTok game with over 382.3 thousand followers. She hails from the small Michigan town of Coldwater with less than 13,000 residents.

Angel told us that she first got into TikTok because of kids at a school where she used to work,

I was a special education parapro who was lucky enough to work full time with a fully blind middle school girl, Aleyah Deller. As a reward for good behavior Aleyah and I would make videos singing and I would play the ukulele.

I asked Angel what she enjoys watching on TikToks,

The majority of the videos I watch are make up videos or pole tricks but I love a good laugh so I do enjoy watching fail videos or really anything my brother is creating!

In this video Heffner posted in August of 2020, she's doing a photoshoot with Don Curry, @studiolafemme on TikTok. This video has been viewed nearly half a million times.

The video Angel posted about her friend Gabby losing 173 pounds with the help of a special coffee recipe was viewed 2.3 million times.

OK, this video has nothing to do with makeup, body positivity or pole dancing. However, going on this tour of hidden rooms will pull you in. Over 1.7 million people have checked out this mystery so far.

Angel's most viewed video, "Drunk Girl Chronicles" has been watched over 3.8 million times.

