Pets For Vets Event Happening This Saturday (8/19) in Kalamazoo

An upcoming event hopes to help those who attend learn more about an organization that pairs pets with veterans.

Coming up this Saturday, 8/19, the public is invited to an open house in Kalamazoo to learn more about the program Pets for Vets. The program's main focus is saving pets and pairing them with veterans who need companionship.

Why Canine Companionship is Important for Veterans

Veterans returning home, especially from areas of heavy conflict, face a number of challenges. Especially, if they're injured.

One way they can be assisted is with a canine companion. According to canine.org,

Canine Companions service dogs can empower veterans to regain physical independence, pride and hope. Beyond much-needed physical assistance, the love, loyalty and positivity of a canine partner can make a profound, lasting impact on someone dealing with difficult emotions that are hard to communicate.

About the Open House

You can learn more about Pets for Vets at the Pet Vet Family Pet Care Center on Drake Road in Kalamazoo this Saturday, 8/19, from 10 am to 2 pm.

It's free to attend and will feature food, prizes, activities, and more.

So far, through all of their chapters, Pets for Vets has made over 650 matches between veterans and their canine companions. You can learn more about how to donate, all of their chapters throughout the country, how to apply for a match, and more here.

