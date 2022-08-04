One of the things that almost every family has is pets, but of course, most kids want a dog or cat, but some families are unique. Some families like to have more exotic animals as pets like snakes, large reptiles, and spiders, while others like to have calmer pets like birds, hamsters, bunnies, and fish. Of course, you can always go to a basic or exotic pet store to get these kinds of animals, but specialized stores are always the best.

Nowadays you don't really see a lot of personalized pet stores, there used to be stores that only sold certain kinds of pets, but now it's pretty much just the big pet stores and adoption clinics. One of the kinds of pets that you can often find at pet stores and even in basic superstores like Walmart and Meijer have tons of personalized shops as well. It's fish, you can buy pet fish just about anywhere, but the personalized stores are always the best.

Kalamazoo is now getting its second pet fish store to join Mother's Reef as the only personalized pet store in the Kalamazoo area. While Mother's Reef is way out on 9th st, the new store will be on the opposite side of town on Gull Road. Moving into one of the open spaces in the plaza located in front of Menards will be Sea Mystic. Sea Mystic will be a fish store that will offer many different types of fish for you to choose from.

As pet fish won't be the only thing the store has to offer, there will be other aquatic products to support those that may just be starting to own pet fish, replacing old fish, or are seasoned veterans. When asked to give a quote the store owner Jimmy Lindstrom said:

"We are passionate hobbyists at heart who strive to bring quality aquatic product options to customers, whether they may be beginner hobbyists or seasoned fish keepers."

Sea Mystic is already open for business, they have only been open for about a month. Their doors are open from 3 pm to 7 pm Monday through Friday and 12:30 pm to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday!