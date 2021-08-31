For all the nerds, comic fans, and tabletop game fans out there, a new option in West Michigan is now available in Paw Paw Michigan, as Perfect Storm Comics and Games has expanded from their Battle Creek location. Located at 202 E. Michigan Ave, right off of what many know as Stadium or Red Arrow Hwy, the new comic shops is now open for business after about a month of preparation. The owner, Carter Hatfield, and his family held a private celebration for friends and family on August 30th to celebrate the opening.

For about about a month or so, Carter and his family redesigned the entire interior and set up all the shelving, storage, desktops and inventory to launch the new store by the end of the month, and the hard work paid off, as they're officially open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Currently in Paw Paw there is major construction taking place which affects parking along the street, but there is a parking lot located behind the building.

Carter allowed me to come check the new place out before the rush of new customers, and the place already looks like a lot of fun. They plan on buying and selling table top, TCG like Magic, Yu-Gi-Oh & Pokémon cards and are looking forward to serving as a more closer option, which even from the soft opening already proved to be a convenience to customers. Here is your first glimpse into the new store and what you can expect to find.