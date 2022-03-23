Pentwater’s Cosmic Candy Company Owners Selling Company After 17 Years

For the past 17 years the Cosmic Candy Company has been a staple of Pentwater, but like all good things, the original owners have decided to move on and sell the company. they recently made the announcement on their Facebook, sending tons of love to the community that has supported them throughout the years:

It’s official! Cosmic is for sale! We hope the next owners get as much fun and enjoyment as we have the last 17 years! It’s like sending a kid off to college. Thanks for all the kind words and memories!! We look forward to serving you this summer and can’t wait to share one last summer of stories, memories and traditions!!!! It have truly been our honor!

This news has already made big waves on their page. it's easy to say any local business has had an affect on a community, but people have already shared some personal stories confirming that:

You two (John & Greg) revitalized Pentwater. Cosmic Candy was/ is the polestar for so many. Every.Single.Night. you were the magnet drawing us in. From Zolstar to pickled popcorn to movie night on the green and to your amazing HC floats! Some come and go,but you will always be tucked warmly away in our collective memories…as the best of the best. Thank you.

The old fashioned candy store features salt water taffy, hard-to-find candies, gift baskets, and gourmet popcorn and are hoping the new owners will continue to their ability to sell product online as the current owners have.