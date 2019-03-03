Paw Paw Brewing Opens New Larger Brew Pub Facility

Amidst changes occurring in the local craft beer industry, Paw Paw Brewing has opened a newer, larger brew pub at 780 S. Gremps St. in Paw Paw, having outgrown it's previous location.

According to a story on MLive, the new location is one part of its 22,000 sq. ft. brewing facility, and significantly larger the previous Michigan Ave. pub which was only 1,000 sq. ft. Paw Paw Brewing founder Ryan Sylvester estimates the new brew pub space is four times the size of the previous one. It will allow Paw Paw Brewing to double the number of draught beers on tap.

In the story, he says the plan is to offer open air and covered seating in the summer months. Given its location, this Paw Paw Brewing site is somewhat reminiscent of Perrin's Brewing in Comstock Park.

Also coinciding with the move, Paw Paw Brewing says it will again being to can beers, which it hasn't done in four years.