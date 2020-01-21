Pamela Anderson Releases Cringe-Worthy Poem Statement Following Secret Wedding to ‘A Star Is Born’ Producer

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the couple, who dated more than 30 years ago, rekindled their relationship in recent months and got married in a secret ceremony in Malibu on Monday (January 20). There are no photos of the big day, but following the nuptials, the Baywatch alum released a statement in the form of a poem:

"Jon is the original 'bad boy' of Hollywood – no one compares –

I love him deeply like family.

His life used to scare me.

So much for a girl like me. Now I’ve seen more of life and realize...

He’s been there all along. Never failed me –

I’m ready now and

he’s ready too – We

understand

and respect each other – We love each other without conditions. –

I’m a lucky woman. – Proof

God has a plan"

As for Peters, he couldn't help but gush over his new wife, who he first met in the mid-'80s at the Playboy Mansion.

"Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much," the movie mogul told the outlet. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated."

The wedding marks the fifth for both stars. Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, with whom she shares sons Brandon and Dylan. She also later wed and divorced Kid Rock in 2006.