One Well Brewing to Celebrate 7-Year Anniversary on Friday, 11/26

To commemorate their seven years in business, One Well Brewing is throwing an anniversary party on Black Friday.

One Well Brewing, on Portage Street in Kalamazoo, not only serves hand-crafted beers but also offers a food menu that can cater to those who are vegan and vegetarian. Their brewery features a large selection of board games, too, that you can enjoy while eating and drinking.

Now, they're inviting all of their customers, new and old, to celebrate their 7 year anniversary with a special party on Friday, November 26th.

What's Going On?

One Well Brewing plans to kick off their party at 9 am, a full two hours earlier than their normal opening time, and will keep the party going until midnight.

The 9 am opening time also coincides with their annual Mug Club release, a lifetime membership, where $175 will buy you:

$1.00 off all beers

15% off merchandise

Your own, unique mug

And more. You can read more here.

This celebration will also serve as a grand opening for the Wizard's Pinball Palace, One Well's expanded gaming area with pinball games, arcade games, pool tables, and more.

A Party and a Good Cause

Besides simply celebrating their anniversary by inviting people to come and enjoy their beers, One Well Brewing will also be collecting donations for the South Michigan Food Bank. Specifically, they're asking for cash donations. Those donations will also be able to be made through their POS system meaning, at the end of your meal you can ask your server to add your donation to your bill.

All of the information for One Well Brewing's 7-year anniversary party can be found on their Facebook page. Otherwise, find their list of beers, food menu, and merchandise on their website.

