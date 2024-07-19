Big Changes Coming to Olive Garden and Michiganders Aren’t Happy

The CEO of Olive Garden's parent company just doubled down on a decision that is leaving customers with a bad taste in their mouths.

All around the country restaurants are hurting. As people are staying home more to spend less money, national chains are feeling the burn. Not to mention, inflation has increased the price of operation for the restaurants. Many restaurants around the country have started discounting their meals to bring their main customer base back into the stores. Olive Garden is owned by Darden Restaurants. The CEO of Darden, Rick Cardenas has come out publically with a big fat NO to that strategy. Instead, they have decided to increase their prices...again.

Family eating Italian food Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Olive Garden, which has 921 U.S. locations with 26 restaurants in Michigan, is no stranger to price increases according to statesman.com,

Last quarter, Olive Garden increased menu prices by 1%, which reflected negatively on dollar sales but encouraged customers to keep returning.

This comes after Olive Garden had a 3.5% increase last year. Darden Restaurants owns Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V's and Bahama Breeze.

READ MORE: WE FINALLY KNOW WHAT’S SET TO REPLACE FRICANO’S IN ALAMO TOWNSHIP

It's worth noting that sales are down across the board from fast-food chains to casual dining. Decreasing sales in combination with inflation has left the companies scrambling to find a fix. Will you still eat at Olive Garden following multiple price increases?

Most Expensive Michigan Restaurants 2024 Save up if you're planning on visiting one of these Michigan restaurants. These are among the most expensive ones the state has to offer. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison