Loyal Customer Helps Ohio Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Get a New Home

After a Dunkin' Donuts employee and her three kids lost their home, this customer stepped up in a very moving way.

Suzanne Burke is a very loyal customer of a specific Dunkin' Donuts location in Mount Healthy, Ohio. She got to know Ebony Johnson, the employee that works the drive-thru pretty well over the last three years. Every single day, Burke would drive up for her morning coffee and have a quick chat with Johnson. That is until Johnson was gone. She got in contact with her favorite Dunkin' Donuts employee to find out she had fallen on hard times. Ebony and her 3 children were recently evicted from their home. Suzanne told WCPO that she knew she had to do something to help,

I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life for her kids. I wanted to make sure that they had stable housing.

Suzanne Burke got to work. She looked for and found local organizations to help get the Johnson family into a new home. Burke also partnered with a staging designer, Design to Market, to make sure the home fit the needs of Johnson and her kids. As if that weren't enough, she also partnered with another local organization, New Life Furniture Bank, to get the home fully furnished free of charge.

The video below shows the moment the Johnson family sees their new home for the first time. Get the tissue ready before you hit play.