For those who are in to the strange/macabre & strange natural wonders of the earth, there's an expo rolling through Detroit Saturday, July 16th at the Suburban Collection Showplace that's definitely gonna be the most unique show of the year. As the first and only original traveling event exclusively showcasing oddities vendors and dark artists in the country, the show is a one of a kind event, as they break down what they're all about:

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo showcases hand selected vendors, dealers, artists and small businesses with all things weird. You'll find items such as: taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/Halloween inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, creepy clothing, odd jewelry, skulls/bones, funeral collectibles & much more. We truly have something weird for everyone at our shows. All items you see at our shows are legal to own and sustainably sourced.

Mutations

One of the features at the event is animal mutations on display, like animals with two heads, real cyclops beasts, and animals with multiple limbs. On top of that there's also a 2-Headed Duckling Taxidermy Class, where people build their own two headed duckling mount from scratch. The company made it very clear that "All specimens are sustainably sourced, NOTHING was killed for the sake of the class or the O&C Expo."

Tickets range from $12 to $235, which is for the taxidermy class and also includes admission to the event. You can check out what to expect from a video that was shot from the tour in San Diego this year below: