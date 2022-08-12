I guarantee you've never seen a house for sale quite like this before. The previous musician/artist owners of this one-of-a-kind home have just put it on the market for an asking price of $1 million.

Located in 35 miles west of Cleveland in Oberlin, Ohio this 6,873 square foot home has everything you need for both entertaining and creating. The contemporary design home features bamboo floors, an elevator, custom quartz desks, and a Japanese garden.

Get our free mobile app

This home would be the perfect setting for a stunning soiree as the home's foyer doubles as a two-story performance/entertaining space with high ceilings and astounding acoustics. Even the pocket doors that lead to this room are a work of art in themselves!

Access the floating dining room that overlooks the foyer by either taking the stairs or using your own private elevator. Upstairs you'll find a more casual living space adjacent to a modern kitchen space featuring authentic Ferrari Yellow cabinets made by the one and only Ferrari Co.

Though the property is listed as a 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom property you could easily turn the home's office into bedroom number 3 if needed. The main bedroom features large clearstory windows to for maximum privacy and maximum sunlight. The master en suite is truly a work of art featuring custom glasswork and a sunken tub.

In my opinion this modern home is reminiscent of the nearby Rock and Roll Hall of Fame--I wonder if there's a connection? It also seems like the type of home the character Cameron's parents would live in in the movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

How would you choose to decorate this million dollar mansion?