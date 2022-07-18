Now We Know that ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Cornfield is Just Outside of South Bend, Indiana

Social media in the Strangersphere lit up recently with news that a cornfield inspired by the show Stranger Things and the breakout character Eddie Munson appeared in a cornfield in Indiana.

The "top secret" location couldn't have stayed a secret for too long. We now know it's in the northern part of the state, right near the Michigan state line between South Bend and Elkhart.

South Bend TV station WNDU reported that a renowned crop field artist was commissioned to create the mural and the artistic team enlisted volunteers from the local northern Indiana community.

There is some chatter on social media that the farm is selling tickets to view the mural, but as far as we can tell the exact location remains a secret.

This is not the first time that locations around Indiana have sought to use the state's setting for the popular Netflix series to their advantage. In 2018 a corn maze themed to the show popped up in Lafayette.

In 2019 the Marriott in Indianapolis offered a Stranger Things overnight stay package.

Take a look at the Exploration Acres corn maze:

Indiana Connection reports that several television series have been located in Indiana including Unbreakable Kimmie Schmitt and the fictional Pawnee from Parks and Recreations. Fans with an even deeper pop culture memory will remember the early 90s series Eerie, Indiana. Certainly there are plenty more television and movies set in the Hoosier state.

