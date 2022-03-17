Not Another One. A Historic Mackinac Island Home Goes Up In Flames

Back on May 30th, 2021 the Brigadoon Cottage on Mackinac Island caught fire. That fire cost over a whopping $1 million in damage. That 120-year-old Victorian-era private residence home is located near the Yacht Club on Main Street. The fire caused a lot of damage but the home was not burned down to the ground.

Yesterday morning another home on the east side of Mackinac Island, where the Arch Rock site is, caught on fire. Unfortunately for this homeowner, it was burned down to the ground. The Mackinac Island Fire Department posted the following on their Facebook site:

At 3:13 this morning (March 15) the MIFD was dispatched to a report of a fire in the vicinity of the East Bluff. Dispatch informed the Chief that the call was from Grand Hotel security guards who see fire near Fort Mackinac. Knowing a fire this size at this time could be catastrophic, Chief St. Onge struck a second alarm for St. Ignace Fire before going en route. The orange glow in the sky was visible from over 1/2 a mile away. Chief arrived on scene to a cottage on the East Bluff and advised that it was a two story single family dwelling that had already collapsed and was totally engulfed. The second alarm was cancelled. MIFD Firefighters began to stretch lines and start to extinguish the fire which had peaked in size probably 45 minutes before dispatch. The home is a total loss and there was little to salvage. Belonga excavating was called in to help scoop up the wreck with an excavator so further extinguishment could take place. The occupants were out of town and there were no injuries. The remains under investigation but is not considered suspicious.

The following photo was taken before the arrival of the fire department:

Courtesy of the Mackinac Island Fire Department Facebook and Jason St. Onge Courtesy of the Mackinac Island Fire Department Facebook and Jason St. Onge loading...

You can see some cell phone video of this fire by going to The Island Bookstore Facebook page.

My wife and I spend a lot of time up in Mackinac City and Island. There are a lot of beautiful homes on the island and even more beautiful views. This home is owned by a family who stated their children were raised there and one son got married there. Hopefully, they will be able to rebuild and create new memories. Your home and all that is in it for the most part can be replaced lives cannot. luckily there was no one in the home so no lives were lost.

More Vintage Mackinac Island Photos

Lover's Leap, Mackinac Island