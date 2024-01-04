Kids Can Take Ninja Classes in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hey kids, wanna be a ninja? You can now take Ninja classes at an Indiana YMCA.

Eighties kids were obsessed with anything related to ninjas. The big movie stars were martial arts actors like Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, and Steven Seagal. I remember collecting different styles of ninja throwing stars. Then there was the Karate Kid series of movies. Not quite a Ninja movie, but close. However, to my knowledge, there were zero Ninja classes. Now there is such a class in Terre Haute, Indiana according to MyWabashValley.com,

The participants will have to go through a vigorous obstacle course that will teach them many skills. Many of these obstacles require the skill and focus that the other drills will teach them along the way.

The purpose of this youth Ninja class isn't to turn children into lethal weapons. This isn't a bad 80s movie. They are hoping the classes will be a fun way for kids to remain active during the cold winter months while also improving their strength, core, and balance. This reminds me of Mr. Miyagi's 'wax on, wax off' theory in the movie Karate Kid. The teacher of the class Brianna Isles explained the class to MyWabashValley.com,

It keeps kids active during the cold months because everyone gets a little stir-crazy. It helps with balance, which you are going to take onto other sports, it keeps you healthy and active, it is a really good program.

Youth Ninja Classes

Location: Vigo County YMCA

Vigo County YMCA Address: 951 Dresser Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47807

951 Dresser Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Cost: Free through January. The class will continue each month but the cost has not been announced.

