Michigan’s Getting a New Area Code This Year, Will It Affect You?

Do you have one of Michigan's original three area codes?

Being of a certain age I can remember a time before the (269) era when the (616) area code included Kalamazoo and Allegan counties and wasn't just for Grand Rapids.

Michigan originally started with three area codes in 1947:

(313) - For Detroit and eastern Michigan

- For Detroit and eastern Michigan (517) - For Lansing and central Michigan.

- For Lansing and central Michigan. (616) - For Grand Rapids, western Michigan and upper Michigan.

Now, I'm not going to even pretend to be smart enough to understand how phone numbers and area codes work, but apparently Michigan needs a new area code because we're running out of phone numbers!

Today, Michigan has grown from three area codes to utilizing 12 different area codes, however the state's largest metropolitan area is about to run out. Per MLive the Michigan Public Service Commission claims we could see Michigan's newest area code this year. Here's what you need to know:

Detroit is running out of time and phone numbers as there are too many people and not enough unique phone numbers for everyone. The original (313) area code for Detroit has been split or "overlaid" twice now and although we've come dangerously close to running out of numbers previously, we managed to avoid the switch for another 20+ years.

However, the time has finally come.

According to the Michigan Public Service Commission,

Continued innovation in the telecommunications marketplace, coupled with electronic device proliferation among customers, has contributed to an increased demand for telephone numbers.

With the (313) area code expected to reach capacity in the fall of 2025, residents will begin receiving a (679) area code when establishing new service. It is important to note all residents with a current (313) number will continue to keep that number.

So, What Does This Really Mean?

There are a few areas in which this new change may affect customers. First, when making local calls residents will be required to dial a 10 digit number as compared to 7, as you'll be required to enter the correct area code associated with that number. For example, instead of simply dialing "555-0123" you'll be required to dial "(313) 555-0123".

Customers may need to update pre-programmed numbers such as speed dial, and medial and safety devices may require an updated phone number as well. Note: there are no changes required for 9-1-1 or other abbreviated dialing codes.

Even if this change doesn't affect you yet, don't let your guard down! Telecom Michigan expects 10 new area codes to be required in Michigan over the next 60 years-- at least someone is thinking ahead.

