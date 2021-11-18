Look Inside The Most Expensive Apartment for Rent in Kalamazoo

It's the high ceilings and hardwood floors for me. For others, it's the location.

Many of us would love to have a spacious place downtown. However, most of us don't have "downtown money." This beautiful downtown Kalamazoo apartment for rent is pretty nice.

Apartment Overview

Location: 110 E. Michigan Avenue, Apartment 208 in Downtown Kalamazoo

110 E. Michigan Avenue, Apartment 208 in Downtown Kalamazoo Rent: $3,250 per month

$3,250 per month Rooms: 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms

2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms Size: 1,690 square feet

Here are some of this apartment's features according to the listing by Janine Scott on Zillow,

Cove lighting, huge closets, Cambria quartz countertops, walk-in full tile showers, terrace, and the rent includes a parking spot in our heated, secure, attached garage.

Most Expensive Apartment For Rent in Kalamazoo

Pros to Renting This Apartment

Pet friendly (cats and small dogs)

Lovely view of the Kalamazoo Mall

High ceilings

Garage

Gorgeous kitchen

Cons to Renting This Apartment

Price

Don't get me wrong. I'm sure the apartment is worth $3,250 a month. I just don't know a lot of people that can afford that much for rent.

