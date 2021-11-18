Look Inside The Most Expensive Apartment for Rent in Kalamazoo
It's the high ceilings and hardwood floors for me. For others, it's the location.
Many of us would love to have a spacious place downtown. However, most of us don't have "downtown money." This beautiful downtown Kalamazoo apartment for rent is pretty nice.
Apartment Overview
- Location: 110 E. Michigan Avenue, Apartment 208 in Downtown Kalamazoo
- Rent: $3,250 per month
- Rooms: 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms
- Size: 1,690 square feet
Here are some of this apartment's features according to the listing by Janine Scott on Zillow,
Cove lighting, huge closets, Cambria quartz countertops, walk-in full tile showers, terrace, and the rent includes a parking spot in our heated, secure, attached garage.
Most Expensive Apartment For Rent in Kalamazoo
Pros to Renting This Apartment
- Pet friendly (cats and small dogs)
- Lovely view of the Kalamazoo Mall
- High ceilings
- Garage
- Gorgeous kitchen
Cons to Renting This Apartment
- Price
Don't get me wrong. I'm sure the apartment is worth $3,250 a month. I just don't know a lot of people that can afford that much for rent.
