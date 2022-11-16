We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?

First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. However, these days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone-- religious or not.

In years past we've seen a rise in non-traditional Advent calendars. Instead of the traditional piece of candy, you'll find wine, beer, socks, makeup, and even cheese behind each door.

I must say though, I think Michigan-based MOO-ville Creamery has one of the best Advent calendars I've ever seen! In anticipation of the holiday season, MOO-ville has announced its one-of-a-kind Advent calendar using what else--ice cream-- to mark each passing day!

In a social media post the Nashville, MI creamery wrote,

MOO-ville's ice cream ADVENT calendar! Try 25 of our homemade ice creams December 1st-Christmas...Our sample size will come with an ice cream description list to correspond with each number...try some flavors you've never had before (maybe)!

This is the best news since Hudsonville Ice Cream announced its collaboration with Little Debbie!

With MOO-ville's unique Advent calendar you'll be able to sample 25 different flavors of their Michigan-made ice cream. Judging from the photos that include everything from Super Cow, mint chocolate chip, chocolate chip cookie dough, and hopefully a few surprises too!

How to Get Your Calendar

MOO-ville says they have a limited number of ice cream Advent calendars available. To place your order you can either text or message the creamery on Facebook to place your order.

The calendars cost $35 each and are available at each of the creamery's 4 locations across West Michigan. Whichever location you contact to reserve your calendar is where you'll need to pick it up. More details can be found here.

About MOO-ville Creamery

The family-owned and operated dairy makes everything from ice cream to cheese to butter. They have over 80 flavors of ice cream which are made with flavoring from Kalamazoo and use only pure Michigan sugar in their recipes. You can find MOO-ville's products at their 4 retail locations or in stores across West Michigan.