The Holland-based company Hudsonville Ice Cream has once again teamed up with Little Debbie to create a new line of snack cake-flavored ice creams with the best part being unlike previous collaborations, these new flavors will be available year-round!

Most recently, the two companies teamed up over the holidays for a limited-edition ice cream featuring Little Debbie's beloved Christmas Tree Cakes. I don't know how Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie became best friends and collaborators, but I hope this relationship lasts forever.

Get our free mobile app

New Flavors

Classic Little Debbie flavors to be featured in the new line include: Oatmeal Creme Pies, Cosmic Brownies, Zebra Cakes, Honey Buns, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Swiss Rolls, and Nutty Bars. This is a dream come true! I don't know why they didn't gift us with this sooner.

Where Can I Find it?

Thankfully, the two brands won't make us wait very long to experience this delicious new collaboration. All flavors will be available in the coming days and are expected to hit store shelves on February 1, 2022. Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie have exclusively teamed up with Walmart where you can expect to pay $2.50 per pint. That's a decent price point all things considered, meaning it won't break the bank to stock up on a pint or two-- or all 7! Find the Hudsonville Scoop Locator here.

About Hudsonville Ice Cream

Now headquartered in Holland, MI the Hudsonville company was originally a creamery founded in 1895, but has produced ice cream over the last 90 years. Hudsonville Ice Cream distributes 50 flavors throughout the Midwest and is known for their unique line of flavors such as Malted Milk Ball and their breakfast-themed Crispy Cocoa Cereal.

Which new flavor are you most excited to try?