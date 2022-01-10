Update 1/11/2022: FOUND! The man missing from Allegan whose SUV was found along U.S. 131 near Kalamazoo has been located and is safe.

Read the original story below.

Police are searching for a missing man last seen in Allegan on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Jeromy Maresch was last seen on Friday, January 7, in Allegan, Michigan. The 26-year-old's vehicle was found at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, January 8. The SUV was found abandoned on U.S. 131 between Kalamazoo and Portage. His keys were still in the vehicle.

Jeromy lives in Allgean. He was originally from the Rockford/Greenville area.

Jeromy is described as a 26-year-old white male, standing 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and a beard.

Jeromy has multiple tattoos; a Kokopelli man on his arm/top bicep, 'Teach Peace' on his forearm, and 'Maresch' tattooed on his other forearm.

Anyone with information on Jeromy's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 296-337-8120.

