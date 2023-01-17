This $35k Cozy Cabin in Marshall is Perfect for The Minimalist

These days, a house selling for less than $200,000 feels like a steal. And, if you love minimalist living, this cozy cabin in Marshall could be perfect for you.

This home was recently listed on Facebook marketplace by the seller. A few things about this home...

the cabin is 8x20

it comes with an 8x10 loft

only the house, porch, and shed are for sale. The property on which it sits is not. I'll let you sort that out with the owner

The listing does say that the home is turn-key with a water hook-up and power, too. Take a look:

If, after seeing this, you're yearning for a simple life away from the noise and busyness of people (and who could blame you), you can contact the seller here.

