Breath-Taking Photos of a Million Dollar Paw Paw Mansion for Sale

This 5,400 square foot mansion has two incredible kitchens and a killer view. Check out these pics.

This gorgeous home is tucked right on the edge of Paw Paw just off of the Decatur exit of I-94 and M51 on Eagle Lake. This house has 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths and two large kitchens with very nice appliances according to the listing on Zillow,

This is the perfect home for entertaining. kitchen has snack bar, center island, stainless steel appliances, prime dining area, and access to the covered porch.

The price of this home dropped over $166,000 in June. You can have the perfect home for entertaining family and friends for just under $1 million. This place has a very open layout with an incredible view almost every where you turn. In fact, a couple of these photos are so gorgeous they almost seem fake.

Pics of an Amazing Million Dollar Mansion in Paw Paw, Michigan Check out these breath taking photos of a waterfront Paw Paw, Michigan Mansion.

This home also has 2 attached garage spaces, central air and natural gas heat. Get more info and see way more photos of this Paw Paw mansion by clicking here.