We often ooh and aah at giant homes due to either the fancy furnishings, the included amenities (like an in-home movie theater), or just the sheer size.

This property for sale in Battle Creek is no different. In fact, the property is so large that it includes three other, smaller homes.

In Battle Creek, a Michigan Country Estate is currently listed for sale for $6,500,000. That's a hefty price, but you'll soon see why. It's listed by Ryan T Johnson at Michigan Lifestyle Properties / Gull Lake Realty who can be contacted at 269-629-4947. You can also find the listing on Zillow.

The home sits on 323 acres and includes:

5 bedrooms

9 bathrooms

an underground bunker

a private lake

access to 4 additional lakes

3 additional homes

And that's just a few of the included features of the home. You can get a better idea of the layout of the property at michigancountryestate.com.

With the open layout and marble countertops, this is the epitome of lavish living. While this may be slightly out of the price range for most of us, that doesn't mean we can't enjoy a virtual tour:

