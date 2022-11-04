Most Expensive Home in Lawton, Michigan $1.7 Million

Most Expensive Home in Lawton, Michigan $1.7 Million

Ryan C Rarick - Kalamazoo Realty

This beautiful Lawton, Michigan mansion has the coolest laundry room I've ever seen. I said what I said.

Lawton, Michigan is a tiny town in Van Buren County.  I was surprised to learn that the average price for homes on the market in Lawton is currently $165,000.  That doesn't make the price of this home less shocking.  This gorgeous farmhouse has been listed for about a month and a half with the asking price of $1,699,000.  According to the Trulia listing, this is more than just a house,

This is a 58-acre property with a stunning horse barn, a storage barn with indoor sports facility, and a fully stocked pond.

Before we get to the photos, here's a brief summary of this Lawton property.

  • Location: 64981 County Road 657
  • Bedrooms: 6
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Square feet:5,373
  • Acres: 58
  • Year Built: 2019
  • Price: $1,699,000
Get our free mobile app

Lawton, Michigan Mansion For Sale

You can see 67 photos of this property on the Trulia listing by clicking here.

 

Filed Under: lawton, Mansion
Categories: Articles, Dana & Chelsea In The Morning, Photos, Realtor Listings
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WKFR