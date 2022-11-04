Most Expensive Home in Lawton, Michigan $1.7 Million
This beautiful Lawton, Michigan mansion has the coolest laundry room I've ever seen. I said what I said.
Lawton, Michigan is a tiny town in Van Buren County. I was surprised to learn that the average price for homes on the market in Lawton is currently $165,000. That doesn't make the price of this home less shocking. This gorgeous farmhouse has been listed for about a month and a half with the asking price of $1,699,000. According to the Trulia listing, this is more than just a house,
This is a 58-acre property with a stunning horse barn, a storage barn with indoor sports facility, and a fully stocked pond.
Before we get to the photos, here's a brief summary of this Lawton property.
- Location: 64981 County Road 657
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 5
- Square feet:5,373
- Acres: 58
- Year Built: 2019
- Price: $1,699,000
Lawton, Michigan Mansion For Sale
You can see 67 photos of this property on the Trulia listing by clicking here.