Most Expensive Home in Lawton, Michigan $1.7 Million

This beautiful Lawton, Michigan mansion has the coolest laundry room I've ever seen. I said what I said.

Lawton, Michigan is a tiny town in Van Buren County. I was surprised to learn that the average price for homes on the market in Lawton is currently $165,000. That doesn't make the price of this home less shocking. This gorgeous farmhouse has been listed for about a month and a half with the asking price of $1,699,000. According to the Trulia listing, this is more than just a house,

This is a 58-acre property with a stunning horse barn, a storage barn with indoor sports facility, and a fully stocked pond.

Before we get to the photos, here's a brief summary of this Lawton property.

Location: 64981 County Road 657

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 5

Square feet:5,373

Acres: 58

Year Built: 2019

Price: $1,699,000

Lawton, Michigan Mansion For Sale

