There's no place like home! After seven years away I'm so happy to be back in my home state of Michigan; not only because my family is here but also because some of my favorite food is here. Olive burgers, Hot N' Now, and pasties are some of my favorites Michigan delicacies, just to name a few.

However, throughout the last several years I've been living in states like Nebraska and Missouri and I've developed a love of hearty meals and southern fried foods. Although there are many similarities between Midwest meals and Michigan foods, I have found several dishes that I think Michiganders might be curious to try. Let me know if you've ever tried any of the following Midwest foods!

Chili and Cinnamon Rolls- Nebraska

Yes, together. This is probably one of the craziest culture shocks I experienced when it comes to Midwest food. Although this dish is a staple of Nebraskan homes, it can also be found throughout states like Indiana and Kansas. Chili and cinnamon rolls is such a staple in the Corn Husker state that not only is the combination served in schools, it's also served in prisons! You'll also find a chili and cinnamon roll combo meal on the menu of local diners and the local Nebraska-based fast food joint called Runza . Can you imagine if a major chain like Wendy's served their famous chili with a side of pastry? How bizarre!

Springfield-Style Cashew Chicken- Missouri

Cashew chicken is my go-to when ordering Chinese food, but I've never had cashew chicken like this before! David Leong is credited with creating Springfield's signature dish. It's similar to the original cashew chicken, but because it's the south it's made with bits of fried chicken and gravy. Speaking from experience, it's a great hangover meal! You'll now find this dish available at every Chinese restaurant in Springfield and throughout Missouri.

Cream Can Supper- Nebraska

This is down-home cooking at its finest! It's very similar to a crawfish boil, except instead of a giant cauldron you use a large cream or milk can- like the ones used on the farm. Typically prepared for large gatherings, the cream can supper features bits of corn (it's Nebraska afterall!), carrots, potatoes, and sausage. Add whichever seasonings you like and set it over heat to boil for several hours. When the food is cooked you pour the contents of the cream can into a large trough that everyone picks through and adds to their plates. Farmhouse dining at its finest!

Which Midwestern dish would you like to see here in Michigan?