Do You Know the Five States That Have a Kalamazoo?

Not only is Kalamazoo a real place, but there are 5 of them in the United States. Here's where you can find them.

Now that we know that we have five towns called Kalamazoo in the United States let's find out where they are and check out their intriguing backstories.

Kalamazoo - Florida

As of 2011, this Kalamazoo became private property. This unincorporated community was named for the many people who moved there from Kalamazoo, Michigan. There is no population info for this Kzoo.

Canva Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

This southwest Volusia County community does not have population data available. Check out the satellite image below.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Kalamazoo - Nebraska

The most interesting thing about Kalamazoo, Nebraska, is that it's 12 miles from Battle Creek, Nebraska. When you consider that Kalamazoo, Michigan, is just 20 miles from Battle Creek, Michigan, it makes you wonder what else they copied from Pure Michigan.

Canva Canva loading...

This Kalamazoo hasn't had a post office since 1904 and likely got its name from Kalamazoo, Michigan according to Wikipedia. There is no census data for this Kalamazoo.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This Kalamazoo is an unincorporated community. In fact, their one and only post office has been closed for years.

Canva Canva loading...

I was unable to find when this small town was settled or its population.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Kalamazoo - Arkansas

This is more than likely the smallest of the Kalamazoos. It is nearly impossible to find any info on this Kzoo. It's a small populated community in Logan County, AR.

Canva Canva loading...

Kalamazoo, Arkansas, is located in the middle of nowhere just South of the Arkansas River. This Kalamazoo was not counted by the U.S. census, so there is no population information available.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Kalamazoo - Michigan

This is likely the first Kalamazoo, according to wikipedia,

Originally known as Bronson (after founder Titus Bronson) in the township of Arcadia, the names of both the city and the township were changed to "Kalamazoo" in 1836 and 1837, respectively

Kalamazoo, Michigan, had an estimated 73,257 residents in 2021.

Canva Canva loading...

Kalamazoo, Michigan, has given us stars like NFL player Greg Jennings, American Idol contestant Matt Giraud, and TV Host/Comedian Jordan Klepper.

Dana Marshall Dana Marshall loading...

10 Most Common Languages Used In Kalamazoo Homes That Aren't English 8% of Kalamazoo Area home use a language other than English as their primary language and these are the top 10 from the population. Gallery Credit: Canva