Michigan Whitetail Deer Like to Shop at Dollar General

Most Michiganders like a good deal, I know I like saving money and swinging by my local Dollar General, what I didn't know was that whitetail deer also like a good deal.

Michigan Whitetail Deer in Urban Areas

Deer in urban areas of Michigan are getting more and more used to people. I took this photo above on my vacation when leaving the beach in Arcadia, Michigan. I did not zoom in for this photo, I was standing right in front of the deer and she felt no pressure at all. She even had her twin fawns close by and wasn't the least bit alarmed.

I have been going up to Arcadia for a family vacation for several years and have noticed the deer hanging out more and more in the neighborhood. When deer are not being shot at and are around humans that pose no threat they become less nocturnal and will allow people to get up surprisingly close to them. Something not recommended when the male deer is in rut (mating season) in late October through early December.

Whitetail Deer Takes Stroll Through Dollar General

This whitetail deer somehow decided to take a stroll through the Dollar General store that is located in Jackson, Michigan.

I have traveled all over the state of Michigan and Jackson County has some of the biggest-bodied deer in the state. That goes for does and bucks. This Dollar General was lucky the deer wasn't fully mature or the outcome may have been a bit different.

According to MLive, the deer took a stroll during the lunch hour of August 19. A woman by the name of Connie MacGuinness captured part of the whitetails shopping spree on film in the video below.

The female deer walked right in through a sliding door located in front of the Dollar General. The deer walked around for about 20 minutes before police officers blocked a few isles and made a pathway for the doe to find her way back out.

The good news is the deer and no humans were hurt during the time the deer was just trying to save a buck on a can of corn.

