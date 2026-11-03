Still need to vote? Take the guesswork out of Election Day with this quick guide to finding your Michigan polling place and voting hours.

Four major issues are weighing heavily on voters' minds, regardless of party affiliation, according to the most recent Pew Research Poll. 84% of all registered voters are most concerned about the current economy, while 73% mention the future of democracy as another major issue that will affect their vote.

The Economy

The Future of Democracy

Healthcare

Education

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More than 2.3 million Michiganders aren’t waiting until Election Day to make their voices heard. They’ve already cast their ballots in the 2026 midterm election, representing more than 31% of the state’s roughly 7.3 million registered voters. With average voter turnout around 60%, that’s a sizable head start.

Where is my polling place in Michigan?

Polling places in Michigan are open today (November 3rd, 2026) from 7 AM to 8 PM.

You can confirm that you're registered to vote and find your local polling place at the same time. Tapping here will take you to the official Michigan Voter Information Center webpage. After you enter your name, birth month/year, and ZIP code, the website will show your voter registration status and polling location. You can also search by your driver's license number.

Read More: Michigan Claims 11 Billionaires While The Median Resident Earns $38,515

Read More: Michigan Claims 11 Billionaires While The Median Resident Earns $38,515

All eyes will be on the Michigan U.S. Senate seat election between Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers. The latest Marist Poll shows Abdul El-Sayed has a two-point lead over Mike Rogers.

Another major election for the Governor of Michigan. Jocelyn Benson has a 6-point lead over John James in that same poll.

How Michigan Has Voted in Past Presidential Elections See how Michigan has voted in every presidential election starting way back in 1836. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison