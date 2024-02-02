Suppose you've been driving on Michigan roads for any amount of time. In that case, you're bound to travel over the speed limit, knowingly or unknowingly. Especially if you're in an area where you're not familiar with speed limits increasing or decreasing. And certain Michigan towns get us caught up more than others when it comes to speeding.

Speed Traps To Be Aware Of On Michigan Roads

While speed limits are obvious for drivers on Michigan highways, it's the backroads in some Michigan towns where the lines can cause some confusion. And it can be especially tricky for visitors who only pass through these towns. The speed limit could be 55 mph one minute, then drastically drop to 35 mph. Visitors and residents of Michigan towns need to be aware of the areas where law enforcement officers keep a close eye on speeding.

Michigan Towns With The Most Speed Traps

We recently asked Michiganders ''What Michigan towns should you never speed through because you're guaranteed to get a ticket?''

With nearly 350 comments, we ranked the Michigan towns with the most speed traps according to the top answers:

Richland

Augusta

Schoolcraft

Vicksburg

Allegan

Otsego

Parchment

Bangor

Plainwell

Galesburg

Mattawan

While you should always watch your speed no matter what town you're in, it's especially important to be cautious in these towns obviously for safety reasons and avoid fines and points on your license. Remember to watch your speed, obey traffic laws, and stay safe on the road.

