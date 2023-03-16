This Tiny Michigan Town Has a Population of Just 50 People

If you love the secluded life, you may want to consider moving to this tiny town in Michigan.

When it comes to small towns, there are a couple of different ways to measure their size. You can go by land mass or, by the number of people who reside there. For this tiny town, we're going by the latter.

Nestled in the northwestern part of Michigan (the lower peninsula) is the town of Pilgrim.

About Pilgrim, MI

Tracking down current and accurate information about a town, especially one as small as Pilgrim, can be tricky.

But, according to worldpopulationreview.com, the town is made up of a total of 53 people. Well, that's actually a projection. The last official census of the area recorded a population of only 44 people.

The average household income in the area is around $83,000 and the reported poverty level, as of 2019, was 0%.

What Do People Do Around Pilgrim?

That's a great question. Normally, towns (even really small ones) have some sort of official website encouraging people to visit with a list of activities or stores that would be appealing.

That does not exist for Pilgrim. Glancing at Google Maps, the town sits on a small section of land in between Lake Michigan and Crystal Lake just north of Frankfort:

Close by, or at least close enough, you'll find Traverse City and the always-popular Sleeping Bear Dunes. So, it sounds like there's enough to do to keep yourself from going mad from boredom.

If you're hoping to visit, this town would probably serve better as a stop along your journey instead of the final destination. There is at least one restaurant, according to Google Maps. But, the picture doesn't look promising. And, they haven't made a Facebook post since 2019.

But, those views of the lake look beautiful.

