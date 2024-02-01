Michigan TikTokers Must Do This to Save Their Accounts ASAP

As of today, February 1st, 2024, Universal Music Group has pulled all of its music from TikTok. Here is what you need to do to save your account ASAP.

Now that UMG has pulled millions of songs worldwide from the TikTok app, you might find that your views on all of your videos are going way down. Here's why.

When your audio is muted by the app, TikTok stops putting your previous and future videos in the 'FYP' until you remove the video. They do this because you are seen as violating TikTok's terms of service. This happens all of the time but never at the huge scale that it's happening today due to the Universal Music Group music licensing battle with TikTok.

There is no fast way to find muted videos as the popular social media app rarely sends you a notification regarding the fact that they muted your video. You will have to go through every single video on your TikTok profile. When you find a muted video you have two options. You can either delete that video or make it private. If this is a video you really want to save, you can make it private in the hopes that UMG and TikTok will come to an agreement over music licensing. There's a chance your audio will be reinstated. If it is, you can make it public again. Below I've outlined exactly how to find muted videos and what to do about those videos using TikTok screenshots.

