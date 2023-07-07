6 Michigan-Themed Cocktails To Sip On All Summer Long

Summer is in full swing! Tis the season of backyard BBQs and splashing around at Lake Michigan. With all that fun in the sun, it's important to stay hydrated!

Typically throughout summer in Michigan I keep my cocktails pretty basic: gin & soda, vodka lemonade, a hard seltzer-- just to name a few. However, I'm ready to kick it up a notch!

I consider myself an amateur mixologist who's always looking to try something new. After a recent 'brainstorming session' with a co-worker of mine we realized there's a serious lack of Michigan-themed cocktails here in The Mitten. Let's change that!

Here are some classic cocktails re-imagined with a Michigan twist. Perfect for keeping you cool and refreshed during Michigan's hot and humid summers!

6 Michigan-Themed Cocktails to Sip On This Summer Whether you're on the boat, at Lake Michigan, or sitting poolside, here are some thirst quenching Michigan-themed cocktails to sip on ' All Summer Long '!

