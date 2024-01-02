It's exciting to win back any money you've invested into a lottery ticket, but to be the single winner of a multi-million dollar jackpot? One Michigan resident is the only person to know how that feels to wake up $824 Million dollars richer. While we wait for the lucky winner to be announced, the store where the winning ticket was bought has been revealed.

Michigan Store Sells $824 Million Dollar Winning Powerball Ticket

One Michigan resident had an incredible start to their new year. Becoming a multi- millionaire overnight with a winning Powerball ticket. The ticket matched all six numbers, marking the first time a winning grand prize ticket had been sold since Oct. 11. The $842.4 million jackpot is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won. This was also the first time a Powerball jackpot has been won on New Year’s Day since the game’s start in 1992, according to the Powerball website. The jackpot has a cash value of $425.2 million.

Where was the winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan?

Lottery officials have yet to announce the winner but the winning ticket for the $824.4 million Powerball jackpot was purchased at a liquor and food store. Michigan Lottery's website reported the ticket was sold at Food Castle of Grand Blanc. The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were white balls 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and red Powerball 1. The Power Play multiplier was 3X. Powerball players in several other states also won big: four tickets sold in California, Connecticut, Florida and Maryland all matched five numbers to win $1 million, and two tickets sold in Florida and Texas won $2 million.

