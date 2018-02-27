Michigan Star of The Voice Arrested

Michigan boy and Voice finalist, Laith Al-Saadi has been arrested on drug charges.

Ann Arbor native Laith Al-Saadi was a finalist on season 10 of the NBC hit show 'The Voice' and is now facing three counts of possession of narcotics.

Gaylord police stopped the singer for an expired license and in the process of writing a ticket smelled marijuana. Troopers requested that Laith step out of the car and that is when they allegedly discovered drugs in a backpack that was in the back seat.

Upon further investigation marijuana, hydrocodone, morphine sulphate and fentanyl were found. The singer was then taken to the Otsego County Jail and his attorney Michael Komorn told Mlive.com...

"Laith has suffered from chronic pain for many years. He is currently under a physician's care for treatment of his debilitating severe and chronic pain,"

Laith has a probable cause conference set for March 15th as well as preliminary examination scheduled for March 22nd.

The Blues meets Rock singer has requested that the public respect his privacy at this time and that any issues be addressed in court.

