Find yourself yawning through your workday? Falling asleep at your desk. If you just can't seem to get enough sleep to power through that 9-5 you're not alone.

Seems we Michigander's just can't catch enough "zzz's" to keep ourselves going. According to the web site 247 Wall Street, Michigan ranks high in their list of "America's Most Sleep Deprived States".

Securing a spot at #6, over 40 percent of adults in Michigan are reporting having trouble sleeping at night. Let me pause to raise my hand on that one. It seems a daily struggle, and I really can't blame my crazy radio schedule for the mid-day fatigue.

How Much Sleep Do We Actually Need?

According to the National Sleep Foundation, a good nights sleep mean a healthier you. to help you out the have a targeted sleep number tailored to your age. They have broken it down into nine age-specific categories, with a slight range that allows for individual preference:

Older adults, 65+ years: 7 to 8 hours.

Adults, 26 to 64 years: 7 to 9 hours.

Young adults, 18 to 25 years: 7 to 9 hours.

Teenagers, 14 to 17 years: 8 to 10 hours.

School-age children, 6 to 13 years: 9 to 11 hours.

Preschool children, 3 to 5 years: 10 to 13 hours.

Toddlers, 1 to 2 years: 11 to 14 hours.

Infants, 4 to 11 months: 12 to 15 hours.

Newborns, 0 to 3 months: 14 to 17 hours.

Sleep disorders expert Harneet Walia, MD, says sleep is crucial for our health.

“First and foremost we need to make sleep a priority,” said Dr. Walia. “We always recommend a good diet and exercise to everyone, but along the same lines we recommend proper sleep as well.”

So now that we know how much and how important, the big question is how to improve it? Take a look below on some great ways to improve your sleep. Pleasant dreams.