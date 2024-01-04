Michigan Ranked One of the Best Places to Visit in the World

When you live in Michigan, it can be easy to take the beauty of the Great Lakes state for granted. Especially during the winter when the entire state seems to be grey for several months out of the year. But, even in the winter, Michigan is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful states in the country. And recently was voted as one of the best places to visit in the world.

Michigan Among Best Places to Visit in the World

CNN recently ranked some of the world's most overlooked places to visit in the world and it's no wonder that Michigan made the list. In fact, an entire region was voted as one of the most beautiful places for tourists to travel to. Other U.S. areas that made the list included Texas' Hill Country and Florida's freshwater springs.

Where is the best place to visit in Michigan?

It's no surprise to those of us that live in the Great Lakes state, that Northwest Michigan is one of the most beautiful places to visit, especially during the summer months. And that area made the list, specifically areas around Glen Arbor, Leland and Traverse City. According to CNN:

"Refreshing, unsalty Lake Michigan lures boatloads of tourists in summer, but the shoreline, quaint towns and rolling countryside of Northwest Michigan have plenty to offer year-round."

Apple and cherry picking, Sleeping Bear Dunes, the fall foliage, and even 'winter’s inviting blankets of snow', were all reasons why the Northwest Michigan region made the list.

