Secret Gnome Village in Northern Michigan is Adorable

The incredible details in this Michigan hidden gem will blow your mind.

It's no secret that Michigan is one of the best road trip states in the country, from dunes and lakes to gigantic National Forrests and a gnome village. Yep, you read that right, gnome village. This unexpected find is near the Northern tip of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan in a small village called Wolverine.

Wolverine, Michigan Google Maps loading...

I stumbled upon a TikTok last night from @mckormickradio where she stumbled upon this incredible gnome village. The detailed design work is absolutely incredible. This isn't a big tourist trap where you get a tour and have to pay an entrance fee. This can be found in someone's front yard near Old Sturgeon Rd in Wolverine, Michigan. It reminds me of the mini-mac bridge in St. Louis, Michigan. The gnome church below it pretty amazing.

Gnome Village in Wolverine, Michigan @MckormickRadio on TikTok loading...

How do they get angles like that? Amazing.

Gnome Village in Wolverine, Michigan @MckormickRadio on TikTok loading...

Aside from all of the unusual angles, curves, and odd shingles, the colors are so cool.

Gnome Village in Wolverine, Michigan @MckormickRadio on TikTok loading...

Get our free mobile app

These little houses are so cute, I can't stand it.

Gnome Village in Wolverine, Michigan @MckormickRadio on TikTok loading...

Do you have photos or videos of this amazing hidden Michigan gem? Please share them with us in the comments.

READ MORE: WHAT HAPPENS TO MICHIGAN DRIVERS WHO ACCIDENTALLY CROSS INTO CANADA?

Hidden Gems of Michigan's Upper Peninsula No matter what you're into - dining, boating, hunting, outdoor sports, and everything in between, you'll find something you'll love in these small towns in Michigan's Eastern Upper Peninsula. Gallery Credit: Wendy Reed, Townsquare Media