Michigan Man Was Bored So He Set His Neighbor’s House on Fire

Breaking into your neighbor's house and setting a fire is not on our list of 'things to do when we're bored', but that's what one Michigan man recently did to cure his boredom. Fortunately, no one was injured as the neighbors were not home when the fire broke out. And while the 27-year-old man was taken into custody, he didn't readily admit to starting the fire.

Deputies called to house fire

According to UpNorthLive, Grand Traverse County authorities were called to a house fire on Bush Rd in Green Lake Twp. The fire was contained to one bedroom and deputies were suspicious when they noticed a rear sliding door was busted and had a rod thrown through it. A K9 unit was dispatched and it led officers to a nearby home. The 27-year-old man living there had a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear for a larceny arraignment.

Man admits boredom started house fire

The man, who has yet to be identified was taken into custody and denied any involvement with the house fire. But, eventually, admitted that he started the fire because he was 'bored and looking for something to do.' The man said he entered the house through an unlocked back door. While in the home, the man said he got cold and decided to start a fire. Using three Kleenex and a lighter, he started the fire on the floor of the bedroom he was in which caught the bedding on fire. The fire startled the man and that's when he decided to throw the rod through the sliding door to escape.

The man was charged with 2nd degree home invasion and arson.

