Michigan Man Arrested For Slapping Girlfriend With A Sandwich

Sure, a tuna sub sandwich doesn't look like a lethal weapon, but it can be if you're not careful, or if you are allegedly drunk and/or high.

It Started As An Argument Over Allergies

According to MyFenton.com, a 59 year old Fenton man was detained after police arrived to quell a domestic argument over submarine sandwiches. Police say a woman was struck in the face with a tuna sub after revealing to her male companion that she was allergic to tuna.

The woman told police that the man was allegedly chowing down on the steak and cheese sub that the woman said she ordered for delivery. A brief argument ensued, which resulted in her being assaulted by the man, who slapped her across the face with a 12" tuna sub.

The woman called the Genesee County Sheriff's Department, but the sub assailant had fled in a black pick up before they arrived. Officers noted in their report that the tuna sub assault left the woman with a noticeable mark on her face.

While deputies were questioning the woman, the man returned and peacefully turned himself in to them after confirming that he did indeed strike her with a 12" tuna submarine sandwich.

He is currently being held in the Genesee County Jail awaiting arraignment for domestic assault. No official word as to whether drugs alcohol were involved in the submarine sword fight, but I'm willing to bet that it did.

Reminder: Assault With Any Sandwich Is Illegal

Sandwiches can be considered a weapon when used to strike or assault another person, regardless of whether that person is allergic to the ingredients in said sub. The law also stipulates that it doesn't matter if the sub is still in the wrapper or not, it's still assault. (From a housekeeping perspective, it would probably be less messy if you strike with a wrapped sub, although the punishment is the same.)

Please remember this if you are involved in any horse play with large sandwiches.