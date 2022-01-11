Michigan DIFS On Scam Awareness

Drivers looking for insurance refunds should be on the lookout for scams. Although no specific scams have taken place yet, the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is warning customers to be on the lookout, following the recent announcement that Michigan drivers will be receiving refunds from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) in 2022.

“Whenever there is a widespread distribution of funds to consumers, inevitably there will be bad actors who attempt to take advantage of the situation in order to steal personal information or money from consumers,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “Your refund check or ACH deposit will come directly from your insurer, and you will not have to take any action to receive it. Never give out personal information to a caller claiming to be from your insurance company.”

In December it was announced that Michigan drivers will receive $400 per vehicle that has been insured under a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements for operating a vehicle, as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021. That money hasn’t yet gone into driver’s pockets but the MCCA will give the funds to insurance companies by March 9, 2022. DIFS director, Anita Fox, has directed insurers to issue refund checks or ACH deposits to consumers as soon as possible. Insurers will have 60 days to transfer the funds to consumers, making a deadline of May 9, 2022.

If you are contacted by anyone claiming to be a representative of the MCCA, your auto insurance company, or another official, end the communication with the individual reaching out to you, and contact your auto insurer directly. Consumers who have questions or concerns that cannot be resolved directly with their insurer should contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov.