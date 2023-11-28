We can file this away as things you're not likely to see while on your weeknight drive. A forklift being driven by a 12-year-old boy on the streets of Ann Arbor, Michigan. The boy found the key to the forklift inside the unlocked cab of the vehicle. He decided to take the forklift and the police on a wild ride.

Stolen Forklift Pursuit

MLive reports that authorities in Ann Arbor were called to Forsyth Middle School at about 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25. Police say there was a report of a construction vehicle being stolen from outside of the school. The vehicle was identified as a Construction Genie GTH-636 Telehandler equipped with a forklift. Police found the vehicle a few minutes later with the child behind the wheel. With lights and sirens blaring, the police began to pursue the forklift and its driver at a speed of around 15-20 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Aftermath of the Pursuit

The 12-year-old boy drove the forklift through the Georgetown Boulevard Neighborhood, where police say he crashed into at least 10 vehicles. The boy could be seen swerving along both main and residential roads, even driving on the sidewalk at one point. After an hourlong pursuit, the boy was taken into custody and placed in a juvenile detention center. Authorities say that he could be charged with stealing the forklift and fleeing police. According to a statement from police:

“This was a very dangerous situation that could’ve easily ended with serious injuries. The incident remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation.”

Top 10 Strangest Things Michiganders Have Seen While Driving Michigan drivers are accustomed to seeing any number of things on the side of the road, rather a main highway or a dirt track. Yet, some sites even take Great Lake State residents by surprise. Here are The Top 10 Strangest Thins Michiganders Have Seen While Driving Gallery Credit: Scott Clow