WATCH: Michigan Boy in Police Chase on a Stolen Forklift
We can file this away as things you're not likely to see while on your weeknight drive. A forklift being driven by a 12-year-old boy on the streets of Ann Arbor, Michigan. The boy found the key to the forklift inside the unlocked cab of the vehicle. He decided to take the forklift and the police on a wild ride.
Stolen Forklift Pursuit
MLive reports that authorities in Ann Arbor were called to Forsyth Middle School at about 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25. Police say there was a report of a construction vehicle being stolen from outside of the school. The vehicle was identified as a Construction Genie GTH-636 Telehandler equipped with a forklift. Police found the vehicle a few minutes later with the child behind the wheel. With lights and sirens blaring, the police began to pursue the forklift and its driver at a speed of around 15-20 mph.
The Aftermath of the Pursuit
The 12-year-old boy drove the forklift through the Georgetown Boulevard Neighborhood, where police say he crashed into at least 10 vehicles. The boy could be seen swerving along both main and residential roads, even driving on the sidewalk at one point. After an hourlong pursuit, the boy was taken into custody and placed in a juvenile detention center. Authorities say that he could be charged with stealing the forklift and fleeing police. According to a statement from police:
“This was a very dangerous situation that could’ve easily ended with serious injuries. The incident remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation.”
Top 10 Strangest Things Michiganders Have Seen While Driving
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow
10 Commandments For Driving In Michigan
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon