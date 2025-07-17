Bears are making their way south, and it’s not just a story from the woods. This year has seen a surprising spike in encounters.

With over 13,000 Black Bears in Michigan and over 100 bear sightings in the state according to the DNR so far this year, here is what you need to know.

Nearly 80% of all Black Bears in Michigan can be found in the Upper Peninsula. However, there have been many sightings near Lansing and other parts of Lower Michigan as they are moving South, according to Michigan State University and the DNR.

The Department of Natural Resources has found a 37% increase in the number of bears in the Lower Peninsula since 2012.

6 Things You Should Do If You Spot a Bear in Your Neighborhood from BearWise.org

Do Not Approach or Feed Bears

Secure Garbage, Recycling, and Food

Remove Bird Feeders

Do Not Leave Pet Food Outside

Clean and Put Away Grills and Smokers

Let Your Neighbors Know That You Saw a Bear

It's worth noting that no matter how cute a little bear cub may be, you should not go near it. Mamma bear is likely watching, and you don't want that smoke.

READ MORE: Wild Wednesdays Return To Binder Park Zoo

READ MORE: Wild Wednesdays Return To Binder Park Zoo

Black Bear cubs in Michigan Photo by Pete Nuij on Unsplash loading...

9 Ways To Prevent Bear Problems When Camping in Michigan from the DNR

NEVER INTENTIONALLY FEED A BEAR.

Keep a clean camp - minimize food odors and waste.

Food and toiletries should NEVER be kept in tents.

Store food and toiletries in air-tight containers in a vehicle trunk or suspend

food in burlap, plastic bags, or backpacks from trees - hang 12 feet above

ground, 10 feet from trunk, and five feet from nearest branch.

food in burlap, plastic bags, or backpacks from trees - hang 12 feet above ground, 10 feet from trunk, and five feet from nearest branch. Always cook at a distance from your campsite and wash utensils shortly after eating.

Don’t sleep in clothes that have cooking odors or blood on them.

Store waste as you would food - burning or burying waste attracts bears.

Travel in groups and make noise when hiking.

Carry bear spray.

Get our free mobile app

I love animals so much that it can be dangerous. When people tell me to stay away from bears, I tell them, "They're called bear hugs for a reason." This probably goes without saying, but don't hug bears.

You can find more information and resources from the Department of Natural Resources by tapping here.

Michigan Bears Invading the Humans