MI Woman Becomes First American To Win Boston Marathon since ’85

Desiree Linden, who is based in Rochester Hills, became the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon since Battle Creek's Lisa Larsen Rainsberger won 33 years ago. In a show of sportsmanship, she even slowed down to wait for a fellow American runner Shalane Flanagan during that runner's potty stop. Linden finished 2nd. losing by just 2 seconds, in the 2011 Boston Marathon and was invited to throw out the first pitch at a Detroit Tigers game for her efforts. She's fortunate her friendship at the potty stop didn't cost her this year.