MI Woman Becomes First American To Win Boston Marathon since ’85
Desiree Linden, who is based in Rochester Hills, became the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon since Battle Creek's Lisa Larsen Rainsberger won 33 years ago. In a show of sportsmanship, she even slowed down to wait for a fellow American runner Shalane Flanagan during that runner's potty stop. Linden finished 2nd. losing by just 2 seconds, in the 2011 Boston Marathon and was invited to throw out the first pitch at a Detroit Tigers game for her efforts. She's fortunate her friendship at the potty stop didn't cost her this year.
According to MLive, Linden to NBCSN, she didn't feel well at the beginning of the race and to Flanagan she might drop out. Then later:
Despite Mamitu Daska of Ethiopia holding a strong lead at the 30-kilometer mark, Linden reeled her in through a hilly portion of the course. Once Linden took the lead, she never gave it up and became the first American woman to win Boston since 1985. - MLive
Linden qualified for 2012 Olympics but failed to compete due to a broken femur. She finished 7th at the 2016 Olympics.
https://youtu.be/Xb_6V1KqEZk
(CBS Boston via YouTube)