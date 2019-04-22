Meet Our New Friend Tyrion

Pete from the Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary stopped by with gator that wanted to make his radio debut

What a thrill is was too meet Pete and Tyrion (Tyrion is the gator). We were lucky enough to not only wake Tyrion from his long winters nap, but allowed to pet him and learn all about a gators life.

Believe it or not, Tyrion is 28 years old and unfortunately spent 25 of those years living in someones basement in Minnesota. Originally purchased as a pet, the owners soon discovered that a gator is a difficult pet to have and care for properly. When Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary was contacted, they were more then happy to go get Tyrion and bring him to dwell at their place.

Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary explains who they are and what they do on their facebook.

We are home to hundreds of reptiles who have come to us through adoption, donation, rescue, or from other institutions. We have worked with local and state authorities with animal control needs and we also work with schools and universities with educational programs and internships. No animals are bought, sold, bred or traded at the Alligator Sanctuary. We provide a comfortable home and care for these animals for the rest of their lives.

Plus, the Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary offers daily guided tours and animal interactions. If that isn't enough to tempt you to spend a day at the Sanctuary, you can actually feed some of the animals.

What kid would not love spending some time with a real live gator? This summer families can enjoy a great deal on passes for the Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary. For just $25 you can get a family four pack through Seize The Deal at WKFR!

These are truly cool animals, and truth be told, they are really fun to touch!

Watch Mark Frankhouse Help Get Tyrion Ready For His Radio Interview