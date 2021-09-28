MDHHS: Here’s Who Needs to get the COVID Booster Shot Right Now
There's been some confusion over who is eligible for a booster dose of the COVID vaccine. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spells it out.
Following FDA approval and additional recommendations by the CDC director, the Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services (MDHHS) is urging certain Michiganders to get a booster shot if they received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Most in need of the supplemental shot include people ages 65 and older; individuals at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions; and those at high risk due to occupational or institutional exposure.
The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is already protecting millions of Michiganders from this deadly virus. With the Delta variant circulating and cases of COVID-19 increasing, CDC and the FDA have determined that a booster dose is needed for some individuals to maintain and increase that level of protection. We urge all eligible Michiganders to get their booster dose six months after their second dose to help protect against COVID-19.
-Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy for Health
The age recommendation is easy to understand, but what are the high-risk health conditions? Does my job mean I should be getting a booster shot? If you have a medical condition, you are instructed to speak with your healthcare provider about steps you can take to manage your health and risks. The following list is subject to change as we learn more.
Medical conditions that may necessitate a COVID booster shot:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic lung disease (including COPD and cystic fibrosis)
- Dementia
- Diabetes (type 1 or 2)
- Down syndrome
- Heart condition
- HIV or immunocompromised state
- Liver disease
- Obesity
- Organ transplant
- Pregnancy
- Smoker
- Stem cell transplant
Essential workers that should get the COVID booster shot:
- First responders (health care workers, firefighters, police)
- Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)
- Food and agriculture workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Corrections workers
- Postal Service workers
- Public transit workers
- Grocery store workers
Remember, the booster recommendation only pertains to individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine. A booster dose is available at any vaccine provider that has the Pfizer vaccine and should be scheduled no sooner than 6 months after you got your second dose of the vaccine. Bring your immunization card when you roll up your sleeve to stay safe and healthy.