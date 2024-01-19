The WHO Has a Troubling 20-Year Prediction for Michigan

We're going to be dealing with Covid for a long time, but it's not for the reason you think.

Yes, there are new small variations of the Covid virus still popping up in Michigan. But that is only a small piece of the problem according to Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of emerging diseases and zoonoses unit at the World Health Organization,

We don’t necessarily know how often we’re getting infected. Five years, 10 years, 20 years from now, what are we going to see in terms of cardiac impairment, pulmonary impairment, and neurologic impairment? It’s year five in the pandemic, but there’s still a lot we don’t know about it.

It is scientifically proven that being vaccinated and getting your boosters go a long way to keep you say from Covid. However, while studying wastewater data, a new and dangerous unknown has reared its ugly head. Many people are getting Covid without knowing it. Because of the vaccine, many people may get the virus and show no obvious symptoms. The dangerous unknown that the W.H.O. is looking into has to do with the health effects that having Covid multiple times may have long-term.

Do you feel like you're not completely back to normal months after having Covid-19? Are you experiencing any of the following symptoms of post-COVID-19 condition provided by The University of Michigan?

Post-COVID-19 Condition Symptoms

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Joint and muscle pain

Weakness

Dizziness

Chest pain

Memory problems

Anxiety or depression

Insomnia

Brain fog

Spine or back pain

Get more info from the University of Michigan on what to do if you think you are experiencing long Covid by clicking here.

In Summary...

We are still experiencing new variants of Covid and there's no end to that in sight.

Experts in virus and disease are concerned that there will be dangerous, unknown effects connected to getting Covid multiple times.

Long Covid will continue to have lasting and powerful effects on the health of many for years to come.

