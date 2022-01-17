List of Michigan Libraries with Free at Home COVID-19 Tests

Here is a list of libraries in Michigan that have free COVID-19 test kits.

Free at-home COVID-19 testing kits were sent to libraries across the state of Michigan. The move is part of a partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Michigan Library Association.

The move is part of a pilot project with the goal of providing more testing resources to areas that are underserved. Nearly 5,500 test kits were shipped to 18 libraries in Calhoun, Clare, Newaygo, Oceana, and Saginaw counties and the City of Detroit.

Each site received 300 COVID-19 at-home test kits that each contained one test. Additional kits will be shipped to these sites as needed and more libraries will be added to the distribution in the coming weeks, according to MDHHS.

The initial distribution is expected to help MDHHS decide on its approach to sustaining the project within the partnership with the Michigan Library Association.

Since tests are limited at the locations, they are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Individuals can take one kit per person, up to five per household. More kits are expected to be shipped to each of the libraries as needed.

List of libraries across Michigan where free COVID-19 tests can be found:

Calhoun County: Homer Public Library, 141 West Main St., Homer, MI.

Clare County: Pere Marquette District Library, 185 East Fourth St., Clare, MI.

Clare County: Surrey Township Public Library, 105 East Michigan St., Farwell, MI.

Clare County: Harrison District Library, East Main St., Harrison, MI.

Newaygo County: Hesperia Community Libary, 80 South Division St., Hesperia, MI.

Newaygo County: White Cloud Community Library, 1038 Wilcox Ave., White Cloud, MI.

Oceana County: Hart Area Public Library, 415 South State St., Hart, MI.

Oceana County: Pentwater Township Library, 402 East Park St., Pentwater, MI.

Wayne County: Detroit Public Libary, 5201 Woodward Ave.

Wayne County: Detroit Public Library - Campbell, 8733 Vernor Highway

Wayne County: Detroit Public Library - Edison, 18400 Joy Rd.

Wayne County: Detroit Public Library - Jefferson, 12350 East Outer Dr.

Wayne County: Detroit Public Library - Parkman, 1766 Oakman Blvd.

Wayne County: Detroit Public Library - Redford, 21200 Grand River

Wayne County: Detroit Public Library - Wilder, 7140 East 7 Mile Rd.

Wayne County: Detroit Mobile Library, carried locations

Wayne County: Taylor Community Library, 12303 Pardee Rd.

