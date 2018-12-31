Marshall Native Adam Gase Loses Dolphins’ Job on ‘Black Monday’

It always starts with the highest hopes and highest expectations, but sometimes it doesn't quite work out. Marshall native Adam Gase was fired today as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Gase's record was 23-25 in three seasons, with one playoff appearance, a loss to Pittsburgh in 2016.

ESPN reported that Gase's relationship with team owner Stephen Ross has recently begun to erode.

Sources told ESPN's Jeff Darlington that trust between Gase and Ross had eroded in recent weeks -- and Gase had already rebuffed Ross' recent desire for him to give up control of the 53-man roster. - ESPN.com

Gase was the hot coordinator, with his success with Jay Cutler and the Chicago Bears, but never was able to reproduce that success in Miami, with his QB Ryan Tannehill being injured for significant time (24 games in three seasons), along with other star players being sidelined.

What's interesting is Nick Saban was 15-17 in two season with the Dolphins before heading to Alabama.