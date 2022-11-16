This must-see mansion is too charming not to share. Located steps from the shores of the St. Clair River and Canada, this three-story Victorian home is essentially a life-sized dollhouse.

Built in 1885, the property known as "The Heather House" was converted into a successful bed and breakfast in 1991. Should the new owner choose to do so, the home could still function as an adorable B&B or you could keep all 5,569 square feet to yourself!

According to the property listing, there are seven total bedrooms within the home, six of which have their own adjoining balcony or porch off the room. There is also an optional 7th suite located on the home's 3rd story that could be used as an additional guest suite or perhaps an owner's suite.

Welcome Home

When you first enter the home it's like stepping back in time. You're greeted by a winding, ornate staircase and custom stained glass and hardwood features run throughout the home.

If you think bigger is better, perhaps you'll want to take advantage of the unfinished attic space on the home's 3rd floor. Boasting cathedral ceilings, even more stained glass, and 1,500 square feet of,

open floorplan that could easily be turned into 2 more rooms suites or a massive primary suite...The total finished square footage could be around 9,000 if the attic is finished off and you include all 4 levels. This is an iconic property that must be seen to fully appreciate!

Imagine sipping coffee from your balcony while you watch freighters pass by along the St. Clair River. This Marine City mansion truly is a must-see!

Enchanting Marine City, MI Mansion is a Real Life Dollhouse 409 N Main St, Marine City, MI